9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nunavut

Nunavut is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19, all in Arviat.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Nunavut government said there are 48 active cases in the territory — all of which are in Arviat — and 181 recovered cases, for a total of 229 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The government said contact tracing in affected communities is ongoing and that public health staff are keeping an eye on everyone in isolation.

Testing in Arviat produced 769 negative results, it said, and monitoring continues in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove.

In the news release, Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, urged people in Arviat to "do their part and follow the current public health measures" to quash the virus.

"I know that it is not easy and I want to thank all Arviammiut who are doing their part to stop the spread of the virus in the community," said Patterson.

"It cannot be overstated how impactful every single individual's actions are right now. Please don't take chances; focus on doing your part."

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET or call their community health centre and immediately isolate at home for 14 days. The government asks that people do not go to the health centre in person.

The Nunavut government will further update the public in a press conference at 11 a.m. ET on Friday.