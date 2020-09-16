8 N.W.T. groups get federal dollars to support people disproportionately affected by pandemic

Eight projects that aim to support vulnerable people in the Northwest Territories, who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will get a boost from the federal government.

The Yellowknife Community Foundation said in a news release Wednesday that it facilitated the distribution of $200,000 to the organizations.

It was among some 150 local community foundations across the country that joined Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross to support distribution of grants from the federal government's $350-million Emergency Community Support Fund.

Robin Greig, president of the Yellowknife Community Foundation, said in a statement that the foundation was pleased to help support the projects.

The projects range from the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk's food kits for families project to the Yellowknife Women's Society's non-violent crisis intervention training.

Andrea Dicks, Community Foundations of Canada president, said in a statement that the organization's purpose to "'relentlessly pursue a future where everyone belongs' has never felt more important than it does right now."

"We're grateful for the leadership of local community foundations like the Yellowknife Community Foundation, who have been at the forefront of local response efforts since the pandemic was declared," she said.

Here is the full list of recipients:

Food Rescue: $5,000 for storage freezer, winter tires for delivery van and garage modifications to allow access for new van.

YWCA: $46,200 for purchase of food/meat, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

MakeWay (formerly Tides Canada) (Northern Youth Leadership): $20,000 fir wilderness program for at risk youth.

Let's Talk Science – Horizons Canada: $825 for science-based educational materials for youth in Grades 4 to 6. Materials are to be distributed through N.W.T. food banks.

AVENS – A Community for Seniors: $40,000 for purchasing of personal protective equipment for AVENS care facility.

Yellowknife Women's Society: $16,800 for non-violent crisis intervention training.

Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk: $35,588 for food kits for 200 families.

Salvation Army: $35,588 for supplies, clothing, client assistance, food, medication and more.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced $640,004 to go toward helping food security in the Northwest Territories.