79-year-old dies after falling through ice outside Kakisa, N.W.T.

RCMP say a 79-year-old man is dead after falling through the ice near Tathlina Lake, south of Kakisa, N.W.T.

In a press release Monday, police say Hay River RCMP got the call at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday that a man had died.

RCMP officers from Hay River and Fort Providence attended the scene via snowmobile and found the man.

The release says it appears the was man "was standing on a frozen pond when the ice broke and he fell into the water."

Police believe the death is not suspicious.

RCMP and the N.W.T.'s chief coroner are investigating the incident.