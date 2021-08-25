74-year-old Łútselk'e boater found safe and sound

A 74-year-old man from Łútselk'e, N.W.T., who was reported missing after he didn't return from a boating trip as originally planned on Aug. 23 was found safe Wednesday morning.

Łútselk'e RCMP said in a news release that Edward Prince was found on an island about 45 minutes from Łútselk'e.

"Aside from being hungry and cold, he was in good health and is now returning to the community," the release stated.

Prince had left Łútselk'e on a 16-foot boat to go to a cabin about 70 kilometres west, near Basile Bay. When he didn't return as expected on Aug. 23, search and rescue crews, as well as community members, searched for him on Great Slave Lake.

In the release, the RCMP said it thanked Łútselk'e community members who assisted with the search, as well as members of the Yellowknife Marine Rescue Unit, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and the Joint Rescue Command Centre of the Department of National Defense.

The RCMP also stressed that people who are traveling on the land or by water should share their travel plans with others, prepare for emergencies and bring reliable means of communication with them in the event of a problem.