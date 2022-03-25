Roy Dahl needs a kidney donor, before it's too late

Roy Dahl's been waiting seven years and three months for what he calls "the magic phone call" — the news that he's been matched with a donor kidney.

It's the only way he can get his life back without the constant need for the dialysis treatments that clean his blood and keep him alive.

A long-time Northern journalist, Dahl and his son gave the N.W.T.'s first Indigenous newspaper, the Native Press, a new life in 2017.

His plans to return to Western University for more education have been on hold because of his condition. The relentless need for dialysis also means he can't travel in the North for work, because the only dialysis centres are in Hay River and Yellowknife.

Dahl has treatments every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and each session takes four-and-a-half hours.

"I mean, I can't explore career options, for instance, that require travel."

Roy Dahl and his son Zach in 2017, when they published a new edition of the Native Press, and gave the N.W.T.s oldest Indigenous newspaper a new life online. (submitted by Roy Dahl)

When Dahl first went on dialysis in December 2014 he was told it would be a three- to five-year wait for a new kidney.

He's had several calls since, getting his hopes up, with updates telling him it would be months or weeks away. As recently as November, the transplant coordinator in Alberta called saying he could expect the call any day.

The pandemic has gotten in the way.

"Now they've said [the delays are] because of the COVID-19 requirements in Edmonton," Dahl said. "Lots of bed spaces have been taken up by COVID patients and they've had to cancel or postpone a lot of other surgeries. But I keep waiting."

Waiting for the magic call, ready to go at a moment's notice.

Roy Dahl spends four-and-a-half hours a day, three days a week in dialysis. It's limited his career opportunities because he can't travel far from Yellowknife or Hay River, the only two places with dialysis centres. (Submitted by Roy Dahl)

Dahl called the waiting "arduous" and says he feels "bound."

And arduous also describes what it's been like when he has travelled.

After one of his older sisters died, he went back to Red Lake, Ont., for the funeral. The nearest dialysis centre was more than 250 kilometres away in Kenora.

"That required a three-hour drive each way to attend to essentially a five-hour session. So it was a very long day."

You don't have to be a relative to donate

Heather Badenoch volunteers with the University Health Network's Centre for Living Organ Donation in Toronto.

She's a living liver donor herself and she's putting the word out about Dahl's case.

"Roy is suffering from end-stage kidney failure … with his kidney function down to only nine per cent and in decline," she wrote in an email.

Roy Dahl, a long-time Northern journalist has been waiting more than 7 years for a kidney transplate. He's in the end-stages of kidney failure and needs a living donor soon. (Submitted by Roy Dahl)

Badenoch says Dahl's hopes are pinned on a living donor, because "deceased donor organ retrievals and transplant surgeries paused in some parts of Canada" during the pandemic.

Costs involved with being an organ donor are covered by the health care system, including some out-of-pocket expenses up to $5,500, she wrote.

And she points out that donors no longer have to be a relative or even the same blood type as the recipient.

A donor's experience

Yellowknifer Rosella Stoez donated a kidney to her brother.

She says a lot of people may not realize that you don't have to be a relative to donate.

And she says, relative or not, the life-giving procedure was surprisingly easy.

"So far it has not had any negative impact on me at all," she said after 10 years of living with only one kidney. "I didn't feel any fear around the procedure, based on the rigorous screening that happens."

Stoez said that screening was not just for her brother's benefit.

"I had a doctor assigned only to me who was looking out for my best interests, health wise," she said.

She encourages anyone who's healthy, to think about being a living donor.

"It was a gift I could give. It was a privilege. How many people get to say they could do that in their life?"

Hoping to become a better dancer, by osmosis

Despite his arduous journey, Dahl has managed to keep a sense of humour.

He's not taking auditions, but he hopes whoever comes forward is a better singer and dancer than he is.

"They sort of indicated that the qualities of the donor are kind of passed down to the recipient," he says with a big laugh, adding that he's really hoping to become a better jigger.

"So I'm kind of hoping to get those qualities by osmosis."

Mostly though, he's hoping people will seriously consider the life-changing decision to become a living donor.

"If there's an opportunity for them to donate a kidney, or a lung or a liver or some other organ, then by all means take full advantage of it," he said. "Because you'll be making a difference, not only in my life, but certainly in the life of someone else who needs an organ."

To contact the Living Kidney Donor Program in Edmonton for more information, or to be tested as a match, potential donors can call 780-407-8698 or toll-free 1-866-253-6833, email livingdonors@ahs.ca.