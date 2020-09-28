7 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Nunavut's Hope Bay Mine

The government of Nunavut is reporting seven new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases at TMAC Resources Inc.'s Hope Bay Mine, 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay.

Right now there is no established link between these new cases and two previous confirmed positive cases at the mine.

If these tests come back positive from a southern lab, they will count as Nunavut's first COVID-19 cases, the territorial government said in a news release on Monday.

"These latest cases lead us to believe there is transmission of COVID-19 at the Hope Bay Mine. For the safety of all employees at the site, we have deployed our Rapid Response Team," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said in the news release.

"The team, including two nurses and a logistician, is trained to trace, track and contain the virus to help reduce the risk of further transmission."

Territorial Health Minister George Hickes says there are no Nunavut residents currently working at the Hope Bay Mine.

"Although this is a serious situation, the risk to Nunavummiut is very low," said Hickes.

The government says TMAC Resources contacted the office of the chief public health officer last Friday about an employee with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The Health Department worked with on-site medical staff to swab the symptomatic employee and their contacts, the government says. The presumptive positive cases and all known contacts have been isolated and contact tracing is underway.

The government says that in response to the presumptive cases, all non-essential travel to and from the mine, including scheduled shift changes, has been cancelled until further notice.

2 previous cases didn't count toward Nunavut case number

Two positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the mine on Sept. 19, but because both people were exposed in their home jurisdictions prior to travelling to the mine, they didn't count toward Nunavut's count.

There are currently no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut.

In the Monday press release, the government says the situation at the Hope Bay mine doesn't affect existing public health measures or the travel bubbles with Churchill, Manitoba, and the Northwest Territories.

The Nunavut government reminds anyone with a reason to believe they've been exposed to COVID-19 to call its hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or their community health centre and isolate at home for 14 days.