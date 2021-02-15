7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arviat, Nunavut

The government of Nunavut is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in Arviat.

In a Monday morning news release, the territorial government said there are now 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, all of them in Arviat, a hamlet of about 2,650 people.

The release says all the individuals are doing well and isolating in their homes, and that contact tracing is ongoing.

The government is asking anyone who has traveled to or from Arviat since Jan. 12 to limit their contacts and self-monitor for symptoms. They're also being asked to contact their local health centre or Iqaluit public health to help with contact tracing and monitoring.

The release reminds Nunavummiut that travel in and out of Arviat is restricted unless it is for an emergency or essential purpose.

"It is critical that everyone continues to do their part to stop the spread of the virus," said Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, in the release.

"Please stay home unless absolutely necessary, wear a mask when outside your household, limit gatherings to outdoors only and wash your hands frequently. I know you are all tired and fatigue is setting in, but please stay the course and stay strong."

In the last five days, the government of Nunavut has reported new COVID-19 cases in Arviat four times.

On Feb. 12, the government also released its latest list of COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the territory.

Public health officials are reminding Nunavummiut to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days, if they suspect for any reason they have been exposed to COVID-19.