6-year-old boy involved in pedestrian collision in Whitehorse: RCMP

Police say a six-year-old boy was taken to hospital on Sunday after he was involved in a pedestrian collision in Whitehorse.

Around 12:15 p.m., Whitehorse RCMP say it responded to a report of a pedestrian collision on Range Road near Takhini Arena, according to a news release Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived, police said they found the boy getting medical care from EMS. He was transported to hospital for further care. The condition of the boy is not known.

Police closed the road for five hours and had asked motorists to avoid the area.

The scene was analyzed and the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was cooperative and remained on scene, police say. Alcohol and drugs are not factors in the incident, they added.

No charges have been laid, pending further investigation.