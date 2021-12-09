6 companies receive funding for mining exploration in N.W.T.

Five companies each received $100,000 from the federal and territorial governments, while a sixth company received almost $40,000, to do some mining exploration in the N.W.T.

The companies that are receiving $100,000 — Fortune Minerals Ltd., Kennady Diamonds Inc., Gold Terra Resource Corp., Cheetah Resources Corp., and Rover Metals — are exploring for gold, bismuth, cobalt, copper, diamonds and rare earth minerals.

Gold Terra will receive $39,388 for its Mispickel project.

The funding came through the territorial government's Mining Incentive Program (MIP), which received $500,000 in funding from the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor).

Gold Terra's additional funding comes from a previous round of MIP funding, last June. The original recipient of the funding changed plans and the funding became available again.

"I am pleased to see the diversity of projects receiving funding," said Caroline Wawzonek, minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, in a written statement.

"The mineral resource industry has been heavily impacted by the global pandemic, and programs like this are extremely valuable to the industry to ensure exploration and development continue."

The MIP was launched in 2014 and provides funding to prospectors and exploration companies "who propose new exploration projects or are already carrying out mineral exploration work in the NWT," according to a news release.

It also says the program "typically leverages private sector to public sector investment at a ratio of 3 to 1" for projects that receive funding.

The companies have until March 2022 to complete the work for which they are being funded.