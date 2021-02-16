5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Arviat, Nunavut

The government of Nunavut is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Arviat.

In a news release Tuesday, the government said there are now 23 active cases in the territory, all of them in Arviat, a hamlet with a population of about 2,650.

It is the fourth day in a row, and five out of six days, that the territory has confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Arviat.

Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson, is urging everyone to do their part and stay home as much as possible.

"The only way to stop case numbers from rising is to limit contacts and stop transmission," he said in the news release.

"Please stay focused on the end goal so this outbreak ends as quickly as possible."

The government is asking anyone who has traveled to and from Arviat since Jan. 12 to limit their contacts and monitor for symptoms.

"They are also asked to contact their local health centre or Iqaluit public health, if in the city, to help with contact tracing and monitoring. Travel in and out of Arviat remains restricted, unless for emergency or essential purposes," reads the release.

On Jan. 12, the government announced a schedule of clinics for people in seven communities to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and for people in five communities to receive their second dose.

To date, there have been 323 cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. According to the government's website, 299 people have recovered and one person has died.