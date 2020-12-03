5 new COVID-19 cases in Arviat as Nunavut's total active case count continues to drop

There are five new COVID-19 cases in Arviat, Nunavut, as of Thursday, according to the territorial government.

The new cases brings the community's active case count to 68, while the territory is at 75 active cases, it says in a news release issued on Thursday. The total number of active cases in the territory has been going down over the past week.

All active cases in Rankin Inlet are now recovered while Whale Cove has seven active cases as of Thursday. The territory's top doctors said it's important the community stays vigilant.

"While Rankin Inlet has successfully flattened the COVID-19 curve, I ask residents there to remain strict in their commitment to continue on this path and follow the current public health restrictions," said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, in a statement.

"COVID-19 is not over in Nunavut. Everyone needs to ensure they do their part to bring us to zero active cases in the territory and remain committed and prepared for a potential resurgence of the virus."

Contact tracing in all impacted communities is ongoing and people in isolation are being monitored by public health staff, the release says.

As of Wednesday, there have been 223 tests done in Rankin Inlet with negative results, while Arviat has had 643 negative tests and Whale Cove had 125. Sanikiluaq is still being monitored.

People who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.

People are asked to not go to the health centre in person.