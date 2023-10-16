RCMP are searching for witnesses after a man was fatally injured at a home located on 47th Street.

Police responded on Oct. 15 at 8:01 a.m. after being told a man had been seriously injured. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

"Anyone who has information about this incident or who was in the area of 47th Street and Franklin Avenue between 7 and 8 a.m. is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP," said police in a release.

The investigation is being led by the Northwest Territories RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section. Contact 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), which can also be reached online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com, if you happened to see anything.