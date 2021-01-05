45-year-old man dies in Highway 3 collision near Behchokǫ̀

A 45-year-old man was killed on New Year's Eve after he was struck getting out of his vehicle by a tractor trailer near Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., said Behchokǫ̀ RCMP in a news release Monday afternoon.

The man, whom the police have not identified, was exiting his southbound vehicle when he was fatally struck by the tractor trailer that was heading north, the release stated.

"RCMP have not laid any charges at this time," it said.

Police said the highway was closed for a period of time as RCMP's forensic identification service attended to assist with the investigation.

The RCMP is working with N.W.T. Coroner Service on the investigation and with the Department of Infrastructure on its commercial vehicle investigation, it said in the release.

"RCMP extends its condolences to the family of the deceased," it said.