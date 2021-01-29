Police crack down on bootlegging in Rankin Inlet, charge 44-year-old man

A 44-year-old Rankin Inlet man was charged with unlawful sale and possession of liquor after the RCMP seized a large quantity of alcohol.

The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of bootlegging in the community by police.

In a Friday news release, police did not name the man but said they seized 24 1114-ml bottles of alcohol on Jan. 15.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

"The police in Nunavut are committed to helping reduce harm in our communities including the negative impact bootlegging has on Nunavummiut." said RCMP Corp. Tammy Lobb, in the release.

The Rankin Inlet RCMP are reminding residents to report illegal activities, including bootlegging, by calling the detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be texted to Crime Stoppers by texting NWTNUTIPS and the message to 274637.