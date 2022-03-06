42-year-old Whitehorse man found safe and sound
Whitehorse RCMP thanked the media and public for their assistance in finding Patrick Lethbridge.
A 42-year-old Whitehorse man that went missing on Feb. 26 was found safe and sound, said Whitehorse RCMP in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The RCMP had issued a news release on March 4 asking the media and the public's help in finding Patrick Lethbridge.
Police thanked the media and the public for their assistance, and provided no other details.
Note: CBC News has removed some details in this story that are no longer in the public interest.