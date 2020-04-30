About 42 Inuvik families to get internet for at-home learning

About 42 families in Inuvik, N.W.T., that don't have internet access will soon be getting it because of a partnership between New North Networks Ltd. and the Beaufort Delta Education Council.

Education has moved online across the North during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the lack of home-based internet for some households threatens equality of education, says the education council.

"Internet equality is certainly an issue when you look at education so it's something that's been on our minds for quite some time but given the pandemic, it's just made it come to the forefront even more," said assistant superintendent Devin Roberts.

The education council partnered with the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and Gwich'in Tribal Council to buy the modems from New North Networks, who will install and connect the modems to the school's internet network at no cost.

Tom Zubko, New North Networks president, proposed the idea to the Beaufort Delta Education Council. The company is based in Inuvik, and only provides internet in the community.

"The idea that there's students that didn't have the internet available to them seemed to us to be something that we might be able to help with," Zubko said.

Although schools in the Beaufort Delta region get their internet through Northwestel, the territory's largest service provider, Roberts said if they can increase bandwidth through New North Networks in Inuvik, it could free up bandwidth with Northwestel to be used in other communities in the region.

Education portal in the works

The education council is working on what they call an education portal that they hope will be completed by the end of May. It would allow people to access a limited version of the internet through school networks.

Devin Roberts, Beaufort Delta Education Council assistant superintendent, said about 260 students across the region don't have home internet access. (Submitted by Devin Roberts)

"Even families that have the internet right now … they'll actually be able to come into our network through our portal," Roberts said.

He said access would be limited to educational websites, Google Classroom and the council's Moodle education website .

Roberts said there are about 260 students across the education district who don't have internet access.

Mobile internet sticks, which will allow students to access the internet through cellular networks, will be provided with the education council covering costs. The council hopes to make those available by the end of next week.

"We are concerned about all the grades but certainly a focus in the short-term on the Grade 12[s]," said Roberts.

For New North Networks Zubko, he's glad to have been able to help and says when the pandemic is over, the solutions found now will impact the future and that the Beaufort Delta could be an example for other places.

"I kind of suspect people are going to do a lot of things a lot differently, and I think the learning system is going to fall into that category," Zubko said.

"You are going to see a lot more distance learning kind of programs in place and I think that's kind of exciting."