RCMP investigating 2 arson calls in Yellowknife as wildfire looms on city's west flank

Yellowknife RCMP say they've charged four female youths with arson for trying to light a fire in a small green space on Burwash Drive in Yellowknife Tuesday night.

In a news release Wednesday morning, police said this is one of two instances of arson they are investigating in Yellowknife.

They said they got the call at around 11:21 p.m. about the youths. They arrested all four and seized aerosol cans and lighters. A nearby house also had a camera running, which captured the incident.

Police are still searching for two men suspected of starting a fire near Long Lake on the northwest side of the city Tuesday night.

RCMP said officers spotted the Long Lake fire around 10:03 p.m. and called in the Yellowknife Fire Department. They also brought in police dogs in an attempt to track two men reported to have run from the scene wearing black clothing, but haven't found the suspects yet.

Both incidents came as Yellowknife faces a major wildfire threatening its west side, and shortly after the territory declared an N.W.T.-wide state of emergency. Several areas of the city, including the Kam Lake business district, Engle industrial area and Grace Lake, were put on evacuation alert Tuesday night as the wildfire grew closer.

Last night, the wildfire was 16 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife at its closest point.

"It should go without having to be said, incidents like these pose a very serious risk to our community," N.W.T. RCMP Cpl. Matt Halstead stated in the news release.

"A significant fire behind the city's line of defence could have devastating consequences and take valuable resources away from the ongoing wildfire fighting efforts that are underway. It is completely beyond understanding that in the face of everything going on in the territory and the threat approaching our city, that people would actively attempt to start fires and endanger our community members."