Townhouse fire in Inuvik quickly brought under control

A fire at a four-unit townhouse in Inuvik was quickly brought under control as fire crews battled the blaze Friday morning.

There were no reported injuries as all occupants, including pets, had evacuated, according to a statement from Cynthia Hammond, Inuvik's fire chief.

There was damage to the unit in which the fire began, and smoke in the three other units of the townhouse on Natala Drive.

The fire department received the call at 8:07 a.m. By 8:31 a.m. the fire was called under control but crews remained on scene until 11:34 a.m. to conduct "overhaul and extinguishing fire extension," according to Hammond's satement.

Power, water and heat were restored to three of the units, while the unit where the fire began was boarded up and secured by 4:15 p.m.

Owners and tenants were allowed to enter their units to collect important belongings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal, with the assistance of the RCMP.

"Of particular note and appreciation are the neighbouring residents for taking in displaced occupants and their pets," Hammond stated.