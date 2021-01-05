4 people diagnosed with whooping cough in Fort Simpson

Four people have been diagnosed with whooping cough in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., according to a news release sent out by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer late Monday afternoon.

The diagnosis has been confirmed by a lab in one of the individuals, the release stated.

Early last year, a whooping cough outbreak was declared in Yellowknife and the Tłı̨chǫ region after 20 cases were confirmed in those regions. In all, there were at least 55 confirmed cases of whooping cough in the N.W.T. in 2020.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is contagious and infects the lungs and airways, the release said. Anyone can get whooping cough at any time but it is most dangerous for infants and children less than a year old.

The release states that the first symptoms of whooping cough are mild and usually appear seven to 10 days after exposure, but may take up to 21 days to develop.

Symptoms include mild fever, runny nose, red, watery eyes, sneezing, and a mild cough.

"About 10 days after the initial symptoms, the cough becomes worse, leading to severe, repeated and forceful coughing spells that end with a whooping sound before the next breath. The cough tends to be worse at night and may result in vomiting and difficulty breathing. Babies and small children may turn blue," it says in the release, adding that antibiotics reduce the infectiousness but the symptoms may persist for months.

Free vaccine available

The release said the disease can be prevented by getting a vaccine, which is available and free in the N.W.T.

Pregnant women should get the vaccine "between 27-32 weeks of their pregnancy, regardless of their last dose," because it protects both the mother and the newborn.

"The pertussis-containing vaccine is safe and effective, although immunity from the pertussis vaccine may fade over time," the release reads.

A booster shot for adolescents is offered in grade 7 and every 10 years for adults.

If you think you've been exposed to someone who has whopping cough, or you have a cough that is concerning, you should call the health centre or your health care provider as soon as possible.

It adds that it's important for people who have the disease "to stay home and away from infants, young children, women in their last three months of pregnancy, and large public gatherings until you complete antibiotics."

It also says that if you're not sure if you or your children have been immunized against whooping cough, you can book an appointment with your doctor or local health care centre to find out.