4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Yukon on New Year's Day

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Yukon on New Year's Day.

The four cases are "close or household contacts" of an out-of-territory traveller, according to a Yukon government news release sent out Friday.

Two public exposure notices have been issued as a result of these cases:

Air North flight 2517 from Vancouver to Whitehorse, 12:15 p.m. PST to 4:50 p.m. MST, on Dec. 22

The Wellness Room at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 27

The release says anyone experiencing any COVID-19-like symptoms should self-isolate, stay home, do an online self-assessment and arrange to get tested.

The Yukon government is reminding residents to wear a mask in all indoor public places.

These cases bring the territory's total to 64 since the start of the pandemic, with four active.