4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Yukon on New Year's Day
All cases are 'close or household contacts' of an out-of-territory traveller
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Yukon on New Year's Day.
The four cases are "close or household contacts" of an out-of-territory traveller, according to a Yukon government news release sent out Friday.
Two public exposure notices have been issued as a result of these cases:
-
Air North flight 2517 from Vancouver to Whitehorse, 12:15 p.m. PST to 4:50 p.m. MST, on Dec. 22
-
The Wellness Room at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 27
The release says anyone experiencing any COVID-19-like symptoms should self-isolate, stay home, do an online self-assessment and arrange to get tested.
The Yukon government is reminding residents to wear a mask in all indoor public places.
These cases bring the territory's total to 64 since the start of the pandemic, with four active.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.