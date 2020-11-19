Nunavut reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

The government of Nunavut reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the territory's total cases to 74.

Three of the cases are in Arviat, which now has 57 cases. One new case was reported in Rankin Inlet.

"The new case in Rankin Inlet is linked to a previously identified case. There is no evidence of community transmission in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet or Whale Cove," said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer.

"All individuals are in isolation and all are doing well."

As of Wednesday, health officials have conducted 103 negative tests in Sanikiluaq, 104 negative tests in Rankin Inlet, and 130 negative tests in Arviat. Testing in Whale Cove also returned 10 negative tests, the government said.

The government is scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday morning to provide further updates. Stay tuned to CBC North for more details on how to watch that conference.