Search underway for 4 overdue fishermen on Great Slave Lake

A search is underway for four commercial fishermen who did not return to shore when expected Sunday evening.

In a press release Monday, RCMP said the fishermen set out from the commercial dock in Hay River early Sunday to travel to Sulphur Point on the south shore of Great Slave Lake to check on fishing nets.

They were expected to return Sunday evening, but did not. They were reported missing to RCMP Monday at 4:10 a.m. MT.

Police say the Joint Rescue Command Center in Trenton, Ont., and the 440 Squadron out of Yellowknife have an air search underway, while the Canadian Coast Guard has a vessel on the water to support the search.

Police say strong winds are expected on the lake today and they urge community volunteers not to put themselves at risk.

Anyone with information on the overdue fishermen is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.