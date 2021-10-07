Victoria Gold reports 4 COVID-19 cases at its Eagle gold mine in Yukon

Victoria Gold Corp. reported 4 cases of COVID-19 at its Eagle gold mine near Mayo, Yukon.

The cases were confirmed late Wednesday.

All four people are self-isolating at the mine site south of Mayo, and doing well, according to John McConnell, president of Victoria Gold Corp.

"I guess it's not totally unexpected," McConnell said. "I think, you know, right across the country and across the world, we're relaxing and now we should expect more cases."

He said two of the individuals are double vaccinated, one has received a single dose and the other person is unvaccinated.

Of the four, three are from Yukon and the other one is from the South.

McConnell said the company completed contact tracing and tested 34 more people as a result. All of the tests came back negative.

"So we're pretty confident we've got this under control," he said.

He added the four individuals are self-isolating in a separate accommodation wing at the site.

"Food is delivered to their rooms. You know, we've got all the processes in place to ensure that this isn't transmitted to any of our personnel," said McConnell.

He said the company's policy is that all new employees, and all contractors and their employees, must be fully vaccinated. But, he added, the company hasn't made it mandatory for its current employees yet.

The federal government said on Wednesday that all travellers will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30 to board planes, trains or marine vessels.