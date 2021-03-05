4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arviat

Nunavut's chief public health officer is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in Arviat, Nunavut, and one recovery.

The community has 17 active cases and all individuals are doing well and isolating at home, according to a Nunavut government press release sent out Friday.

Contact tracing is ongoing, said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer.

"Despite the new cases, I want to assure all Nunavummiut that this outbreak remains contained, and the Moderna vaccine is proving effective," said Patterson. "As we continue to work to break transmission, I urge everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible."

Nunavut has confirmed a total of 373 cases of COVID-19 in the territory since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 329 have been in Arviat.

Premier Joe Savikataaq said "now is not the time to make assumptions or hurtful comments about COVID-19 in Arviat. More than ever, we need to practise compassion, support and fostering positivity.

"The work the community has done over the last 112 days has been nothing short of incredible. Keep it up Arviarmiut."

As of Friday, 2,444 tests came back negative from Arviat. To date, 8,767 Nunavummiut have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine and 5,144 have received two doses. It is unclear how many people in Arviat have been vaccinated.

Vaccine clinics are still underway in Nunavut.

Nunavummiut who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can call their health centre for an appointment.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, or notify their community health centre right away, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.

Residents are asked not to go to the health centre in person.