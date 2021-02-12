4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed at N.W.T.'s Gahcho Kué mine

Four more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the result of an outbreak at the N.W.T.'s Gahcho Kué mine.

One out-of-territory worker and three N.W.T. residents received confirmation that they were carrying the disease.

Health authorities declared an outbreak at the mine on Feb. 3, following signs that COVID-19 was spreading between employees at the worksite, located roughly 280 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

Since then, officials have confirmed 10 positive cases of COVID-19, and more than 100 workers have been placed in mandatory isolation.

"Because of unknown transmission chains, the CPHO [chief medical health officer] determined that every worker at the mine site is a contact to COVID-19," a release sent Friday morning reads.

All four individuals are isolating and doing well, according to officials. None are believed to have been infectious during their travel to the site.

"Every person leaving the mine site is required to self-isolate and monitor their health for 14 days," the release reads. Health authorities are working with southern provinces to arrange safe transit for out-of-territory workers and isolation on their return.

Earlier this week, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said she was "cautiously optimistic" the outbreak is under control, having tested all 330 employees. One hundred and thirty staff are remaining on site for "care and maintenance," she said.

Operations at the mine have been suspended since Feb. 6.