35-year-old killed in workplace incident in Inuvik, RCMP confirm

Inuvik RCMP are investigating a sudden death on Saturday at a business or work site.

In a news release issued Monday, RCMP said they received a call for service around 1:10 p.m.

"A 35-year-old male was found deceased on [the] premises of a business/work site."

First responders were also called to the scene.

RCMP will not say what business the man worked for. They say the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

The N.W.T. coroner's office, which is involved in the investigation, would only confirm that there was a death in Inuvik over the weekend.

The Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission is also investigating.

This is the second workplace death in Inuvik in recent years. In 2016, a 19-year-old working for Allen Services and Contracting Ltd. was killed when the machine he was operating rolled over. His family pushed for better safety on work sites. The company was ultimately fined $100,000.