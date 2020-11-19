34-year-old missing man found 'safe and sound,' RCMP says

A 34-year-old man who had been reported missing last Saturday has been found, according to Yellowknife RCMP.

In a news release sent out Friday morning, police say they located Carl Yatchotay and that he is safe and sound.

"Yellowknife RCMP thanks Yellowknife Ground Search and Rescue and NT RCMP Police Dog Services for their assistance in the search," the release reads.



The RCMP also thanked the media and public for their assistance.