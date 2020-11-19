Skip to Main Content
34-year-old missing man found 'safe and sound,' RCMP says
Yellowknife RCMP say 34-year-old Carl Yatchotay, who had been reported missing last Saturday, has been found 'safe and sound.'

Yellowknife RCMP thanked Yellowknife Ground Search and Rescue and its own police dog services for their help

CBC News ·
Yellowknife RCMP found Carl Yatchotay, 34, 'safe and sound' after he had been reported missing since Nov. 13. (Yellowknife RCMP)

A 34-year-old man who had been reported missing last Saturday has been found, according to Yellowknife RCMP.

In a news release sent out Friday morning, police say they located Carl Yatchotay and that he is safe and sound.

"Yellowknife RCMP thanks Yellowknife Ground Search and Rescue and NT RCMP Police Dog Services for their assistance in the search," the release reads.

The RCMP also thanked the media and public for their assistance.

