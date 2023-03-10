3 youths arrested after partial lockdown at high school in Whitehorse

Whitehorse RCMP say they have arrested three youths and seized a replica firearm after a partial lockdown at FH Collins Secondary School.

In a news release, police said the arrests were related to "allegations of threats" as well as weapons.

RCMP said they got a call from the school around 1:20 p.m. Thursday that the school was locking down because "people who were not registered students were in a school building with weapons."

The youths left on foot while police were heading to the school. Officers located them in the Riverdale neighbourhood and arrested them without incident, seizing the replica firearm and other unspecified weapons.

It isn't clear if the youths are facing charges.

Police said there were no reports from staff or students of injuries.

A raven flies over Whitehorse, Yukon, on Feb. 11, 2023. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

An email from the school, which was shared with CBC, said the school was placed in a "hold and secure," which means students stayed in their classrooms and teachers still delivered lessons.

"At no point was student safety in jeopardy," the email stated, adding the school called RCMP "out of an abundance of caution."

The partial lockdown lifted around 1:50 p.m.

RCMP said they will not be providing more information because the investigation is still active and the people who were arrested are youths.