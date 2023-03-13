3 youth charged after 4th is seriously injured in Hay River

Three young males face a variety of charges after RCMP found another male youth seriously injured in Hay River over the weekend.

Police did not give ages for anyone involved.

Police say they responded to a call of a disturbance in the town at around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday. On the way to the scene, they came across a youth who had "serious injuries stemming from an assault," according to an RCMP news release issued Monday. Police believe the assault happened at the scene of the disturbance.

EMS personnel were called and the boy was taken to the Hay River hospital. Police say the victim's injuries were significant enough that he had to be transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

Three male youth have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and mischief. They have since been in custody at the Hay River RCMP detachment.

The identities of all involved are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.