Yellowknife RCMP find 3 people after asking public for help

Yellowknife RCMP say they've located three people they were looking for Thursday evening, one of whom was a small child, and that all of them are safe.

In a press release Friday morning, police say they spoke to the adults after they "received information," and determined everyone was safe.

On Thursday evening, police gave scant details about an "incident" involving a man, a woman, and a child in a small red stroller between Ruth Inch Memorial Pool and Stanton Territorial Hospital shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The RCMP had said they wanted to speak to the three people to make sure they were safe.

They are no longer investigating the case.

"With limited information, and falling temperatures, RCMP made the decision to request the public's assistance to identify and locate the three persons," Staff Sgt. Yannick Hamel, Yellowknife RCMP Operations Manager, said in the Friday news release.

"RCMP were able to quickly resolve the situation and we are thankful for the public's assistance."