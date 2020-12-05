3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Whitehorse

Yukon reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, bringing the territory's total to 54 cases since the start of the pandemic.

All three new cases are in Whitehorse, according to a territorial government update.

One case is linked to a previous case, one is linked to travel outside Yukon, and one is "under active investigation," according to a news release.

Yukon currently has 12 active cases.

The government also released the following exposure notices in Whitehorse:

Thursday, Nov. 26, between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Real Canadian Superstore, Wykes' Your Independent Grocer and the Whitehorse Liquor Store.

Friday, Nov. 27 at the Black Sabbath and Deep Purple Tribute concert at The Local Bar on 206 Jarvis Street from 8:30 p.m. to closing.

Exposure notices were also released for the following flights on Nov. 27:

AC 25 Calgary to Vancouver, 11:50 a.m. MST to 12:15 p.m. PST

AC 8887 Vancouver to Whitehorse 1:35 p.m. PST to 4:50 MST

Anyone in Whitehorse who was at these locations and is experiencing symptoms should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 to set up testing.

People can also get tested at the drive-thru testing centre at Centennial Motors on the Alaska Highway from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

People in communities with symptoms should contact their local health centre.

The government says people who do not have symptoms and have not been contacted by public health about a potential contact with someone with COVID-19 may go about their regular activities.