3 firefighters in N.W.T. recently injured by falling tree, propeller

A falling tree and a propeller left three firefighters with injuries while fighting fires in the N.W.T.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries as a result of a treefall incident at the Hay River fire on Aug. 26, Mike Westwick, N.W.T. Fire information officer, said in an email. He added that both people received treatment and are doing well.

He said the incident involving "contact with a propeller" occurred on Aug. 15. Westwick did not respond to questions asking for more details on the incident but said that individual is recovering.

"All of this underlines the hazards involved in wildfire operations," Westwick said.

He said the incidents are being investigated by internal safety personnel as well as the Worker's Safety and Compensation Commission.

"We will take the lessons of these investigations to learn, coach, and do everything we can to help prevent incidents in the future," Westwick said. "Safety is paramount in our work, and take any incident that occurs extremely seriously."

He said N.W.T. Fire would not be identifying the individuals in the interest of their privacy.

An aerial photo of the Yellow Dog Lodge on Duncan Lake. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada confirmed that on Aug. 23 Buffalo Airways "amphibious firefighting aircraft" was beached by Duncan Lake. (Submitted by Gordon Eric Gin)

Damaged airtanker

Westwick also confirmed an incident involving a damaged contracted airtanker at a base in the North Slave on Aug. 28. He said there were no injuries and everyone involved is safe. He said an investigation is underway regarding its circumstances as well.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) confirmed that on Aug. 23 Buffalo Airways "amphibious firefighting aircraft" was beached by Duncan Lake — an area about 50 to 55 kilometres from Yellowknife known to have lost at least three structures. It's not clear whether the the airtanker Westwick is referencing is the same as the beached aircraft at Duncan Lake.

TSB spokesperson Liam MacDonald said the crew was conducting a "scooping run" to refill their water tanks when they aborted the takeoff and beached the aircraft.

MacDonald said that's all the information TSB could provide and that it is gathering information to determine whether a full investigation is warranted.

Buffalo Airways did not respond to CBC's request for comment.

The N.W.T. is in the midst of a historic year of wildfires that has resulted in around 70 per cent of the territory being displaced by evacuation orders.

It also resulted in the first firefighter fatality in the N.W.T. in 52 years.

Earlier this year Adam Yeadon, a 25-year-old firefighter from Fort Liard, died after being injured on the job.