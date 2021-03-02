Yukon RCMP say 3 cases of online youth extortion reported in past week

Some Yukon youth appear to have been targeted in online "sextortion" — in which criminals use fake identities to trick people into performing sexual acts in front of a webcam, and then blackmail victims with the recorded images.

According to a news release from Yukon RCMP Tuesday, police have received three reports from underage victims who were allegedly extorted online over the past week.

RCMP say the first two reports were very similar: the suspect allegedly used the same name on a Facebook account, identified online as a female, and sent friend requests to the victims and then initiated conversation. The victims were then invited into video chats and asked to expose themselves.

Police say the victims were unknowingly recorded in the video chats, and that the suspect would then threaten the victims to send money or else have the videos and images shared on several online platforms.

RCMP say it's aware that some images were already shared. The suspect is believed to be located outside Canada and seems to be targeting youth, though there could be adult victims.

In the third report, a young person was allegedly extorted online through Google Hangouts, RCMP say.

In that case, police say, the suspect threatened to distribute nude images of the victim if the victim did not pay them money by a certain time.

Yukon RCMP and outside agencies are currently working together to identify the suspect.

RCMP say there could be more victims

Police say they believe there may be more victims.

Those who are victims of similar offences should contact the nearest RCMP detachment. Police warn not to send money and to stop communicating with the suspect.

People should also keep the online conversations for investigation purposes. Anyone with information that may be helpful to police in these investigations should contact RCMP at 867-667-5555.

This type of crime isn't unique to Yukon. From the beginning of 2020 until Nov. 30 of that year, the Gatineau Police Service said 46 victims of sextortion came forward, up from 31 cases the year before. The most common victims in Gatineau, Que., were men in their 20s, who police say are likely turning to the internet more often to meet people because of COVID-19 restrictions.

While "sextortion" does not appear in the Criminal Code of Canada, in 2015 it became an offence to publish, distribute or transmit videos or photos of a person in an intimate setting without that person's consent.