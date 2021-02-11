3 new cases of COVID-19 in Arviat

There are three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Arviat, Nunavut, the territorial government said Thursday.

In a news release, the government said there are nine active cases in the territory now, all of which are in Arviat.

All of the individuals are doing well and isolating at home, the statement said. Contact tracing is ongoing.

Anyone who has travelled to and from Arviat since Jan. 12 is asked to limit their contacts and watch for symptoms, the statement said.

Travel in and out of the community is still restricted, unless it's for emergency or essential purposes.

"We can only break transmission of COVID-19 by staying vigilant with the public health measures, staying home as much as possible and wearing a mask," said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, in the statement.

"I urge Arviammiut to stay strong and keep focused on the well-being of the entire community."

Clinics for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine are taking place in Arviat Feb. 10 to 13. Arviammiut who missed the first clinic and want the vaccine can call the health centre for an appointment, however priority is going to second dose appointments.

As of Thursday, Arviat had yielded 1,952 negative COVID-19 tests.

Arviat has been one of the hardest hit communities in the North. It experienced a major COVID-19 outbreak through November and December, which seemed to be under control by the start of the new year.