2nd Underdog 100 underway Friday near Yellowknife

Last time this year, when Nova Scotian musher Coady Lee was putting together the Underdog 100 sled dog race, people didn't think he would also win it.

"We kind of thought Aaron [Peck] would win everything," says Marcel Marin, a fellow organizer of the race, referring to the Canadian musher who has competed in the Iditarod.

Meanwhile, it was only Lee's second time in a race with his sled dogs.

"But then [Lee] ditched them all…. We didn't even see him the whole race," Marin said. "It took everybody by surprise."

The former upstart and his dogs will fight to defend their title as champions on Friday, when the race gets underway near Behchoko, N.W.T.

"You never know who's going to win this race," said Lee, 27. "As much as I like to think I have a really good team for it this year, it's going to be very challenging."

That's exactly what Marin says the Underdog is all about.

After he competed the Yukon Quest in 2004, Marin — along with other sledders — decided to create the 160-kilometre race in 2005. It was in response to a dearth of long-distance sled-dog races in the Northwest Territories. But they wanted to give smaller kennels a chance to thrive against bigger outfits, so they limited the size of the teams.

This year, teams are only five dogs each — last year they were seven-dog teams — for the race along the North Arm of Great Slave Lake and Boundary Creek. Marin says that small teams mean people who know their dogs and train with them have an advantage.

If that's true, maybe that was key to Lee's success last time around.

"He doesn't have much money … but he's a really good dog musher," Marin said. "He basically lives in his truck with his dogs and he really bonds with his dogs that way."

Lee says it's a stretch to say he lives in his vehicle, but he does sleep in the truck with his dogs when they're on the road.

"The dogs are sleeping in the truck, I sleep in the truck, it doesn't really matter all that much," he said.

Young challenger

Sean Houghton, 15, trains with his dogs on Great Slave Lake. (Katie Toth/CBC)

Sean Houghton, 15, is looking to unseat Lee from his place on the podium — or at least join him.

For Houghton, like Lee, success comes from bonding with the dogs.

"We play with them a lot when they are puppies," Houghton said. "I like the challenge. I like seeing new places and I like being with the dogs."

So far, Houghton has been in 10 races, tending to finish in the middle of the competition. This time, he'd like to be in at least third place.

Lee says he's ready for a stiff competition.

"I know who's running the Underdog this year … everybody's team looks really good so far."