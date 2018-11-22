2nd suspect charged with murder in Yellowknife taxi driver's death

A second suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a Yellowknife taxi driver earlier this week.

RCMP announced Thursday afternoon in a news release that 49-year-old James Schiller has been charged with murder in the death of Ahmed Mahamud Ali. Elias Schiller, 18, was charged with murder earlier this week.

Both Elias and James Schiller are expected to make their first court appearance Friday in Yellowknife.

RCMP were not able to confirm to CBC News whether the two suspects were related, with a police spokesperson saying "we don't need to comment on that."

On Elias Schiller's Facebook page, a man named James Schiller is listed as his father.

Crown prosecutor Alex Godfrey said he was not at liberty to provide specifics of the case at this time.

In the news release, RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon said police do not expect to lay further charges, but "the investigation continues."

Ali was found unconscious in the back seat of a City Cab vehicle outside Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital early Monday morning. He was pronounced dead shortly after.