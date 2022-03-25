2nd Good Samaritan recounts details of violent incident on Alaska Highway near Watson Lake, Yukon

When Tom Stewart was driving his shuttle bus on his scheduled run near Watson Lake around 8 p.m. on March 16, he came across an overturned vehicle on the highway and pulled over.

Stewart, who has first aid training, put on his hazards, grabbed his satellite phone and told his passengers he was going to check out the situation.

"As I got there, two occupants were crawling out [of the overturned vehicle] and I was concerned. 'Are you okay? Can I check you out and all that?'" he asked.

"They started getting kind of volatile, yelling."

What Stewart didn't know was that the vehicle, a white 2021 Toyota RAV4, had been reported stolen in Dawson City a day earlier.

An overturned car on the Alaska Highway near Watson Lake, Yukon, on March 16, 2022. Tom Stewart and other stopped to help the three occupants of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen the previous day in Dawson City. (Submitted by Tom Stewart)

Stewart said he and another trucker, who had also pulled over, tried to talk to the three individuals to calm them down, but it wasn't working.

He said when they did talk, they said they had warrants out for their arrests. And they asked Stewart what he was doing.

With his satellite phone in his hands, he told them he was going to call an ambulance and the RCMP to get them some help.

"And that's when they attacked me," he said. "And one of them ripped the phone off my hand and threw it on the ground and I guess he kind of wrecked it."

"And so I backed away and so did the other trucker."

Then another trucker pulled up, said Stewart, as he went back to his shuttle bus to check on his passengers.

He said that when he looked from his shuttle, he saw the people from the overturned vehicle climbing into the semi-tractor trailer of the trucker who had just stopped to help out.

"I went over there, tried to stop them, but decided not to because they were getting more violent so I backed away," he said.

'So I went over there and I just started throwing people off him'

He said the individuals drove away in the truck. Soon after, he said, another trucker stopped by and told them he saw a truck stuck in a ditch not too far away.

Stewart said the owner of the stolen truck then walked toward it.

"I was really concerned," said Stewart, who said he heard yelling from the direction of where the truck in the ditch was. He asked another trucker to go with him to check it out.

"So we walked over there and these individuals were on top of that trucker, beating him," he said.

"They had ripped his clothes off and he had no shirt on. And they were rolling around in the snow and they were trying to stomp on him.

So, you know, we tried to stop, you know, they wouldn't stop it. So I went over there and I just started throwing people off him."

That's when the three individuals started fighting him, Stewart said.

"And so I had to retaliate, you know, enough to the point where they just kind of slowed down and changed their mind about attacking," he said.

"And so I resorted back to talking, you know, trying to pacify the situation."

He said he sat there because he didn't want to leave them alone.

Shook up

It was dark, and it was cold, but Stewart said he and the others on the scene weren't comfortable bringing the individuals inside any of their vehicles.

He said they waited for the RCMP to show up, which they did around 10 p.m. Police arrested the three individuals who remain in custody.

Kody Smith, 26, of Whitehorse, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, and robbery. Kiara Hagen, 20, of Dawson City and Michael Bennett, 20, of Whitehorse, have each been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offense, and failure to comply with a release order.

They are all scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

The driver whose truck was driven into the ditch sustained minor injuries and was treated at Watson Lake Hospital.

Stewart said that one of the truck drivers that had stopped and witnessed the incident, went up to the RCMP to give a statement.

Stewart said police told him he was blocking traffic and "moved him on his way and that was it."

He said the whole incident shook him up a bit.

"That was a pretty touch-and-go situation, but I'm just happy it didn't turn out worse than it was, which is very fortunate," he said.