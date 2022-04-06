Yukon to roll out 2nd COVID-19 boosters for priority groups in mid-May

Second COVID-19 booster shots will be available for Yukoners at higher risk of severe outcomes beginning in mid-May.

They include people who are immunocompromised, 70 years-old or older and those living in long-term care homes or other congregate settings for seniors.

Premier Sandy Silver said people from the priority group can begin to make appointments for their second booster beginning April 12. He made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Dr. Jesse Kancir, a medical officer of health who was with the premier at the news conference, said second boosters for other residents of long-term care homes are expected to start in early May too.

He said Yukon is making the move based on the recommendation of Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

And that the committee will provide recommendations for second boosters for other groups "in the coming weeks."

The government's website indicated that 53 per cent of eligible Yukoners, aged 12 years and over, have received their first booster shot.

COVID-19 activity remains high

Kancir said that based on confirmed PCR tests and through anecdotal evidence from home rapid tests, COVID-19 activity in the territory remains high.

He said the positivity rate in the territory stands at 40.3 per cent.

"That's high and likely due both to widespread community transmission, but also because of low test volumes," he said.

He said more and more, PCR tests are becoming confirmatory tests.

"This will impact our percent positivity," he said.

"Realistically, we can expect the level of COVID-19 is going to be high in the territory for a number of weeks to come due to Omicron," he said.

According to the government's COVID-19 website, there are 77 reported active cases in the Yukon and two people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the territory from March 25 to April 4.

Paxlovid

Kancir said Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment in pill form, has been shipped to Whitehorse pharmacies and primary care health centres and hospitals in the territory's rural communities.

He said the treatment is available by prescription only and is for adults who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms but are at high risk of a severe outcome, including hospitalization or death.