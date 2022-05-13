2nd COVID-19 booster available for Yukoners 50 and over

Yukoners who are 50 and over can get their second COVID-19 booster shot beginning Friday.

To be eligible for the second dose, six months needs to have passed since having received the first booster, the government said in a news release.

It also said people who tested positive for COVID-19 or had symptoms should wait until three months have passed before getting a second booster.

Previously, the second booster was only available to Yukoners who were either 70 and over, immunocompromised, or seniors living in long-term care homes or other senior aggregate living settings.

The release stated that data has shown throughout the pandemic that age is the main risk factor for severe COVID-19 outcomes.

"Expanding the eligibility for the second COVID-19 boosters will help Yukoners ensure they maintain a high level of protection," said Dr. Jesse Kancir, medical officer of health, in the release.

Whitehorse residents can book their appointment online . The release stated clinics are being planned in rural communities where local residents will be able to get their second booster.

As of May 3, 85 per cent of Yukoners have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 53 per cent of Yukoners 12 and older have received a first booster.