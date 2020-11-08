Nunavut gov't confirms 2nd COVID-19 case in Sanikiluaq

The government of Nunavut confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the hamlet of Sanikiluaq.

"The individual is part of the same household as the first positive case, is asymptomatic, isolated and is doing well," said Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory's chief public health officer in a Sunday news release.

"While there is no evidence at this time of community transmission, I ask the residents of Sanikiluaq to stay vigilant and follow the public health orders. The importance of public health measures cannot be underestimated," Patterson said.

"Stay at home, do not go visiting and wear a mask in public spaces such as grocery stores. Together we can prevent any further spread in the community."

The Nunavut government flew a rapid response team to Sanikiluaq, a fly-in community of about 900, on Saturday after the territory's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed there on Friday.

As of Sunday, 11 people have been identified as "persons being followed" according to the release.

The team is assessing their risk of exposure and contact tracing is ongoing, it said.