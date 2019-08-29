Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation receives $2M anonymous donation

An anonymous donor has given $2 million to the Stanton Territorial Hospital for a three-year mental health program for youth and children.

According to a press release from the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation Thursday, the program will "increase psychiatric assessments through the Hospital for Sick Kids tele-psychiatry program and ... enhance youth psychiatry training for N.W.T. health and social services system staff."

The program is scheduled to begin this year.

Sue Cullen, CEO of the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, says the money will help examine how tele-psychiatry services fit within the N.W.T. health-care system.

"We can use these services to help improve the care and services we deliver to children and youth across the Northwest Territories," she stated in the release.

The donation was made through the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation, a registered not-for-profit organization that raises money for patient care at the hospital.