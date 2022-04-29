25th Yukon resident dies from COVID-19

Another Yukon resident has died from COVID-19, according to the territorial government.

The Yukon government's COVID-19 dashboard is indicating one new death, the territory's 25th, since the start of the pandemic.

A government spokesperson said no other information about the death will be released.

The last time the government announced the COVID-19-related death of a Yukon resident was March 10, 2022. That was the territory's 23rd COVID-19-related death.

On March 7, the Yukon government lifted the majority of the public health measures it had put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The dashboard also indicates there hasn't been a new COVID-19 hospitalization since April 20, when there were two. There was only one other hospitalization in the territory in April due to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 133 hospitalizations.

The dashboard also indicates the current positivity rate, which is based on PCR lab tests, stands at 29.9 per cent.