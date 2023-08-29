22-year-old man charged in 'suspicious' death in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to a "suspicious" death in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, say RCMP.

A police news release is scant on details, but says RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man last Friday.

They say the V Division Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit are investigating.

Arsene Innukshuk has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Innukshuk is scheduled to be in court in Iqaluit on Sept. 26.