22-year-old man charged in 'suspicious' death in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut
A police news release is scant on details, but says RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man last Friday. They say the V Division Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit are investigation.
Arsene Innukshuk charged with murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon
A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to a "suspicious" death in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, say RCMP.
A police news release is scant on details, but says RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man last Friday.
They say the V Division Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit are investigating.
Arsene Innukshuk has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Innukshuk is scheduled to be in court in Iqaluit on Sept. 26.