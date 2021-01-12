22-year-old man from Mayo, Yukon, charged with 2nd degree murder

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder following the death of a 38-year-old man at the Mayo Health Centre.

Daniel Cashaback-Myra will appear in Yukon Territorial Court in Whitehorse on Jan. 27, RCMP said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Police said they arrested Cashaback-Myra in Mayo, Yukon, on Sunday after they had responded to a call earlier in the day at the Mayo Health Centre where the 38-year-old man was declared dead shortly after police arrived.

The RCMP said they are withholding the name of the victim out of respect for the family.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 867-862-2677 or attend the Mayo Detachment.

The investigation is being led by the Yukon RCMP's major crime unit with the help of many RCMP detachments and the Yukon office of the chief coroner.