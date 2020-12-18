Calls to 211 increase in Yukon, but funds to continue service uncertain

Use of the United Way's 211 information service seems to be picking up in Yukon and organizers hope the number of calls will continue to increase.

Haley Friesen, who is tracking numbers as part of the service's promotional team, says calls from Yukon have averaged just over one a day since the service was introduced in the North in December.

The 211 National Service Provider Network helps people find services provided by all levels of government or NGOs.

Friesen said the frequency of calls is increasing and callers have requested help with a variety of topics.

"There have been calls related to domestic violence, mental health services, [people] looking for addictions support, seniors just reaching out, and curiosity around the COVID[-19] vaccine," she said.

The 211 service was active in several provinces before new federal funding allowed its expansion in the North.

Yukon MP Larry Bagnell says the service fulfils a important role in connecting people to available help.

"Frankly, myself, who is responsible for guiding people to services, I don't even know where to find a lot of the services," Bagnell said giving an example.

"Say you're a single mother and you don't have any food to give your kids for breakfast to get them to school. Where would you look?"

The frequency of calls to 211 in Yukon is increasing and callers have requested help with a variety of topics, according to a spokesperson for the service. (Shutterstock)

Jamie Boyd, executive director for United Way Yukon, calls the line essential.

"United Way Yukon learned three important things in the last year with COVID[-19]," he said.

"The first thing we learned is that the number of people who are vulnerable and need help is a significant portion of our population. Second, we learned there are tons of organizations — government, non-profit, charity organizations — that can actually meet the need of people. The services are there.

"The third thing we learned is that people don't always know how to find that help."

Boyd said the value of 211 is that the number is easy to remember.

Calls are now being answered in B.C., as staff there have built a database of services available in the territory. The United Way says it would perhaps one day like to see calls answered in Yukon.

For now, Boyd said the most important thing is that the service is already helping Yukoners.

Service's future not assured

The 211 service is being promoted in Yukon, in hopes it will become as well-known as the 911 or 811 telephone services.

The campaign includes mail-out promotion and designating Feb. 11 as "211 day."

However, the service's future is not guaranteed, at least in northern Canada. Current federal funding for the expansion was provided as part of the COVID-19 response.

Judy Shum of United Way Centraide Canada says the organization is reaching out to different federal departments and looking to secure funding to continue past the end of March.

Callers to 211 can ask about many topics, as shown by this graphic from the BC211.ca website. (United Way Centraide Canada)

She estimates about $100,000 has been spent to establish and promote the service in Yukon so far.

That includes work to create a database of Yukon services and have the B.C. office become familiar with Yukon's services, including those offered by First Nations.

"We are currently in discussion with ESDC [Employment and Social Development Canada] which is the ministry that provided the funding. We are also in discussion with the ministry of Health, we've reached out to Northern Affairs and we're hoping to talk to a number of others," Shum said.

"All to say to the federal government: This is such a big stride that we've made together. Please stick around and stay with us. COVID[-19] is not going to just turn off on March 31st," she said.