Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Watch the 2023 North American Indigenous Games opening ceremony

Watch the opening ceremony of the 2023 North American Indigenous Games here, featuring artists and athletes at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Games begin Saturday in Nova Scotia and continue until July 23

CBC News ·

2023 North American Indigenous Games: Opening Ceremony

22 hours
Live in
22 hours
Watch the riveting opening ceremony of the 2023 North American Indigenous Games featuring artists and athletes at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

The 2023 North American Indigenous Games begin in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

The 10th edition of the games brings 5,000 athletes from more than 756 Indigenous nations to Mi'kma'ki, traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq people. The games run from July 15 to 23.

Watch the opening ceremony here, live at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Visit CBC Sports for special coverage of the games.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now