Watch the 2023 North American Indigenous Games opening ceremony

Watch the riveting opening ceremony of the 2023 North American Indigenous Games featuring artists and athletes at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

The 2023 North American Indigenous Games begin in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

The 10th edition of the games brings 5,000 athletes from more than 756 Indigenous nations to Mi'kma'ki, traditional territory of the Mi'kmaq people. The games run from July 15 to 23.

Watch the opening ceremony here, live at 6:30 p.m. ET.

