Yukon gets 'a head start' on 2022 flood season preparation

After serious floods in 2021 led to evacuations, property damage and emergency operations in Yukon, government officials are gearing up for another flood season in the months ahead.

Echo Ross is the spokesperson for Yukon's emergency measures organization.

Ross says "the potential for flooding this year remains unclear." Although the snowpack is at record levels in many parts of the territory, which can pose a danger, the actual flood risk will be significantly impacted by this spring's weather conditions.

Ross said the government is getting an early start on flood preparedness this year, just in case.

"We're working with other government departments [and] local and federal partners to understand all the risks, and we're already watching very closely," Ross said.

On Friday, the territory will hold its first seasonal readiness meeting with those partners. Another meeting is scheduled for April.

"We'll have more information to share with the public at that time … in terms of what a 2022 flood season may look like and what kinds of supports are available from the government," said Ross.

In the meantime, the government is also working with communities to get sandbags in place before the snow starts melting.

Along with other flood safety materials, Ross says the government currently has about 300,000 sandbags "ready to go in storage … as a head start."

Learning from last year

For now, Ross says the territory's emergency preparations aren't focused on any one particular area.

"We're focused on the whole territory in general," she said.

But people are keeping their eye on a few specific locations that might be particularly endangered by new floods.

In 2021, the water level of the Yukon river rose dangerously high, and the government declared a state of emergency for the Southern Lakes and Lake Laberge areas. There were also concerns about flooding in Whitehorse.

Looking back at that time, Ross says "we think things went quite well" from an emergency preparedness standpoint — but there are always ways to improve.

"Last year, we had hundreds of people — and, of course, hundreds of volunteers — working around the clock," she said. "We saved hundreds of homes.

"But … we're focused on what we can do better, and that includes preparing earlier. And that starts tomorrow with our seasonal readiness meeting."

The government is also continuing to support residents in the Southern Lakes and Lake Laberge area who are still recovering from last year's floods.

'Some simple steps' to protect your home

In the weeks and months before the snow melts, Ross said Yukon residents worried about flooding in their area can also take "some simple steps" to get ready.

This includes storing valuables, important items and documents in watertight containers or in high places, clearing snow at least three to five feet away from your home's foundation and even raising larger appliances onto wood or cement blocks.

If people have more questions, Ross said there will be emergency preparedness sessions for the public in April and May.

People can also contact the emergency measures organization directly if they need help.