2021 Yukon River Quest cancelled due to rising water levels, safety concerns

This year's Yukon River Quest was cancelled on Tuesday, hours before it was scheduled to start on Wednesday, due rising water levels and concerns for the safety of participants.

"People have trained hard, and travelled and quarantined in some cases. We were looking forward to a new race record. But faced with 100-year flood levels, and the water still rising, it is the responsible thing to do for racers and volunteers," Peter Coates, president of the race's board, said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The annual paddling race takes place on the Yukon River from Whitehorse and Dawson City, Yukon — a 715-kilometre journey.

It was set to start at noon and run until Saturday.

"Race officials spoke with Yukon government officials after the new flood warning was issued earlier [Tuesday]. While only days ago the water was thought to be cresting in Carmacks, recent warm temperatures and rain are causing water levels to rise and continue rising," reads the statement.

"Race officials had concerns with water volumes, especially from the Teslin [River] downstream, and the lack of pull-out spots for racers who need rest or [who] get into difficulty. Several checkpoints had already been moved and some may not have been viable at all with the continued rising water."

'The most dangerous I feel it's ever been'

Organizers didn't take lightly the decision to cancel, race marshal Roger Hanberg said on CBC's Yukon Morning Wednesday.

"We struggle with it every year, but this year ... it's been the most dangerous I feel it's ever been," said Hanberg.

"It boiled down to how I would feel if anybody drowned in this race, and that was my deciding factor."

He said a mix of high water levels, an "abnormal amount" of trees in the river, which pose a danger to paddlers, and bigger rapids contributed to the decision, as did worries from volunteers who aid paddlers at the river's edge.

Thus, river quest executives voted to call off the race.

Organizers are meeting to discuss possibly rescheduling the race, said Hanberg, but considering participants' investments in planning, equipment and travel for this week, doing so seems unlikely.

Boats were supposed to be lined up at Rotary Park Wednesday morning.

According to the statement, race officials will be at start line to speak with any participants there.

"We've overcome a lot this year to put on this race, but this was one hurdle too many," Coates said. "A temporary postponement is not a viable option. We are very disappointed to have to make this decision."