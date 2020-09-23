Yukon's greenhouse gas emissions increased 24% in past decade, report finds

Our planet is changing. So is our journalism. This story is part of a CBC News initiative entitled Our Changing Planet to show and explain the effects of climate change and what is being done about it.

Yukon's greenhouse gas emissions are increasing despite the territorial government's plan to reduce emissions 45 per cent compared to 2010 levels within 10 years.

Yukon's 2021 annual state of the environment report found that between 2009 and 2019, greenhouse gas emissions went up 24 per cent in the territory. Nearly three quarters, 72 per cent, of those emissions came from transportation. Heating and mining activity accounted for the rest.

Eric Labrecque, the Yukon Conservation Society's electric thermal storage project manager, thinks it's "rather alarming that we have so much left to do."

"The Yukon government is doing all the right things; they just aren't doing all the right things at a pace that would be necessary to achieve the emissions reductions that we need to mitigate the worst of climate change in the Yukon," he said.

Eric Labrecque works with Yukon Conservation Society. He says he's 'alarmed' by the report's findings. (Submitted by Eric Labrecque)

Increasing greenhouse gas reductions are key to mitigating climate change because the gasses trap heat in the atmosphere. The higher their concentration in the atmosphere, the warmer the Earth's surface becomes.

The Yukon government increased its reduction target from 30 to 45 per cent from 2010 levels after it signed a confidence and supply agreement with the NDP following this year's territorial election.

Effects of climate change already being felt

In the Yukon, the effects of climate change are already being felt. The report noted that annual temperatures in northern Canada have increased by 2.3 C since 1948, with temperatures rising most rapidly in Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Warmer temperatures are causing more precipitation in Yukon and melting Arctic sea ice. The report says rain and snowfall in the territory increased by six per cent since 1948 and has become more unpredictable.

Chris Rider, the executive director of the Yukon chapter of CPAWS, says the Yukon government needs to set more aggressive conservation targets. (Submitted by Chris Rider)

It also says 280 cubic kilometres of Arctic sea ice are lost every year, and remaining sea ice is becoming thinner.

To Chris Rider, executive director of Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society Yukon, the data in this year's report clearly show the government needs to set more aggressive targets.

"Where I think they could really improve is by setting some clearer targets in terms of the action they want to take to protect landscapes," said Rider.

"We know that Canada has set targets to protect 30 per cent of the country by 2030 and we're not seeing Yukon signing on to similar goals."

Rider also thinks the report overlooked the importance of protecting carbon-rich wetlands.

He said if wetlands are disturbed, they could release enormous amounts of greenhouse gas emissions.

"We could essentially undo any good work that we do simply by letting the carbon be released by our wetlands," said Rider.

Positive findings

Both Rider and Labrecque noted that the report contains positive findings too.

For example, compared to the rest of Canada, the territory has excellent air quality, and low levels of diseases in wildlife.

They're also glad to see the Yukon Government is collecting a lot of environmental data, so we can paint a better picture of the effects of climate change in the territory.

Now, Labrecque said, "it's time for action."

He said there's a huge potential for future greenhouse gas reductions in the Yukon as the government is currently working on many clean energy projects.

He also said individuals can have a huge impact on the territory's emissions. Some ways he said individuals can significantly reduce their carbon footprint is by carpooling, installing programmable thermostats and, if possible, purchasing an electric car.