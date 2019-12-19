We've got 'em, you watch 'em: CBC North's best animal videos of 2019

What do a baby moose, a prowling lynx, a big fish and a grizzly all have in common?

They were all social media stars in 2019.

We posted countless videos on social media this year, and when we went back to see which ones did best, it was clear — animals rule.

Six of the top seven videos on CBC North's Facebook pages were about animals.

If you haven't seen them yet, now's your chance to say "awww," "wow," and "that's amazing," as we count down the top eight animal videos of 2019.

8. What a catch!

Here's the moment Albert Boucher caught the prize-winning, 13.3-kilogram fish at the annual fishing derby in Lutselk'e, N.W.T.

7. Loon goons brawl on Yellowknife's Frame Lake

These two loons got physical on Frame Lake — enough to inspire a truly gigantic fellow fowl to intervene.

Make sure you watch this one to the end.

6. 5-year-old prepares hide for traditional craft

This five-year-old is well on her way to becoming an artisan! Korianka Behn-Dettieh of Fort Nelson First Nation is traditionally preparing a moosehide — removing the flesh so it can be stretched, scraped and smoked.

5. Grizzlypaws dance at Da Kų celebration

Check out this amazing moment from a cultural celebration at Champagne and Aishihik First Nation's Da Kų Cultural Centre!

Bobbi Rose took this video of Laura Grizzlypaws dancing in a stunning traditional outfit.

4. Bears scrap for scraps at Tulita dump

Brian McPherson took this video shortly after a bear swiped a bag of trash from the back of his red pickup truck at Tulita's dump.

He said there were four or five bears in the area fighting over trash.

3. Porter Creek students harvest, feast on bison

At Porter Creek Secondary School in Whitehorse, hunting is now a part of the curriculum.

Students learned how to harvest a bison — and enjoyed the delicious rewards of a hard day's work.

2. Hunting fox takes a leap of faith in Kakisa, N.W.T.

Check this out! Kakisa, N.W.T.'s Terri Simba caught this curious fox hunting in the spring snow — wait for the leap of faith! (Or leap of lunch!)

This one was posted in 2018, and it's still going strong.

1. Lynx prowls back deck in Yellowknife

Of all the beasts of the northern wild, the lynx — a large forest cat with fur-spiked ears and saucer-wide paws — is perhaps the most elusive.

So you wouldn't necessarily expect one to turn up on your back deck, but that's exactly what happened to Yellowknife's Lianne Mantla-Look